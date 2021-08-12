Laos Confirms 202 New Cases of Covid-19, Clarifies Ninth Death

Laos has confirmed 202 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 9,363.

Dr. Sisavath led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that 2,413 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Some 12 new community cases were confirmed, with one case in Vientiane Capital, two cases in Vientiane Province, six cases in Savannakhet, two in Champasack, and one case in Sekong.

The cases involved persons who attended a seminar on Malaria in Savannakhet Province.

Some 191 new imported cases were detected, including 119 in Champasack, 35 in Vientiane Capital, 27 in Savannakhet, and three in Bolikhamxay, and eight in Salavanh.

Laos now has 4,087 active cases and has recorded nine deaths, with a new death in Champasack confirmed yesterday.

Dr. Sisavath said that a 28-year-old woman in Somhong Village, Khong District had returned from work in Thailand.

The woman arrived in Laos via the Vang Tao border checkpoint on 17 July where she was tested and sent to a quarantine center.

On 19 July the woman’s test results showed positive for Covid-19, and she was sent to a hospital for treatment.

On 1 August the woman began to exhibit worsening symptoms of Covid-19, and while doctors made every attempt to provide treatment, her condition worsened.

On 10 August, the woman’s condition worsened until she passed away in the hospital on 11 August.