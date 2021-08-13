Covid Patient Flees Hospital in Khammouane Province

A woman who fled a field hospital in Khammouane Province has since returned to receive treatment.

The woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, left the hospital in Khammouane Province, according to Dr. Sengouthid Thammanolath, Head of the Khammouane Provincial Disease Control Unit.

The 27-year-old woman, a resident in Vongphansy Village, Outhoumphone District, Savannakhet Province, had returned to Laos from work in Thailand.

She tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at a field hospital in Khammouane.

On Monday evening, the woman left the Khammouane field hospital with a friend of her husband, who picked her up and dropped her off at a guesthouse near the Thakhek district bus station.

“She is not only infected with Covid-19, but she is also two months pregnant,” Dr. Sengouthid Thammanolath told reporters.

The infected woman eventually changed her mind and decided to return to hospital after images of her were spread across social media, with doctors imploring her to return for treatment.

Meanwhile, the individual who assisted her in fleeing has been tested for Covid-19 and is awaiting results while in quarantine.

Authorities have conducted an investigation as to how the woman escaped and have disinfected the guesthouse where she stayed, as well as closing the room temporarily.