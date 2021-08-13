Pakse City Locks Down After New Covid-19 Cases

The Deputy Provincial Governor of Champasack Province has issued a lockdown order across Pakse City from 14 to 20 August.

The city of Pakse recorded five cases of community spread yesterday, prompting the provincial taskforce to order the lockdown.

Deputy Governor and Head of the Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce, Mr. Som Boudtakoun, signed off on the lockdown which will commence from 9 pm tomorrow.

He has ordered regular updates on the situation from the district administration office and will consider extending the lockdown if necessary.

The province has seen a growing number of community cases over the last week, as well as the death of a 28-year-old woman who was five months pregnant.

There are now 99 state quarantine centers in operation around the country as more and more migrant workers return home from Thailand.

Champasack Province has recorded 2,669 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.