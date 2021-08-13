Sekong Locks Down Four Districts After New Covid-19 Case

Sekong authorities have placed four districts under lockdown including Lamam, Thateng, Kaleum, and Dakcheung, following one new case of Covid-19 recorded in the province yesterday.

According to a notice issued by the Sekong Provincial Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the lockdowns went into effect yesterday and will remain in place until the situation improves.

A medical worker from Sekong hospital tested positive for the Coronavirus on Monday after returning from a seminar on Malaria held last week in Savannakhet Province.

Some 23 people had close contact with the man across four districts. These have been tested for Covid-19 and are awaiting results while in quarantine.

Sekong recorded one new case of community spread of Covid-19 yesterday, prompting the provincial taskforce to institute the lockdown.

The province put Lamam District into lockdown in late July following fears of community spread after an infected person attended an almsgiving ceremony.

Laos has confirmed 9,363 cases of Covid-19, while 4,087 cases are being treated in hospitals across the country, and nine deaths have been recorded.