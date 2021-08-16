Laos Confirms 349 New Cases of Covid-19 with New Red Zone in Vientiane

Laos has confirmed 349 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 10,441.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that 2,487 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Some thirty-seven cases of community spread were confirmed, with one case in Luang Prabang, 27 cases in Bokeo, eight in Savannakhet, and one in Sekong Province.

Meanwhile, 312 imported cases were confirmed, with 104 in Vientiane Capital, 53 in Savannakhet, 55 in Champasack, 31 in Salavanh, 63 in Khammouane, one in Luang Prabang, and five in Xayaboury.

In Vientiane Capital, Hongkae Village in Saysettha District has now been designated as a red zone.

Laos now has 4,188 active cases, while the death toll remains at nine.