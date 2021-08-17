Laos Confirms 207 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 207 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 10,648.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that 2,146 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

He said that 23 community cases were recorded, with 15 in Bokeo, eight in Khammouane.

Meanwhile, there were 184 imported cases across the country, with 24 in Vientiane Capital, two in Xayaboury, one in Bolikhamxay, 111 in Khammouane, 27 in Salavanh, and 18 in Savannakhet, and one in Champasack.

Laos now has 3,988 active cases of Covid-19, with nine deaths confirmed.

The country has 108 state quarantine centers and 45 authorized quarantine hotels, with 12,594 people in quarantine.