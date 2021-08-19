Tenth Covid-19 Death Reported in Laos

A man in Savannakhet Province has become the country’s tenth death as a result of Covid-19.

According to a social media post by Savannakhet Rescue Team 1629, the man died in the early morning today, and a cremation service was performed at a Buddhist cemetery in Savannakhet.

The 55-year-old man, a resident of Phonsay Village, Kaysone Phomvihane District of Savannakhet Province, was the country’s tenth death as a result of Covid.

The man had been working in Thailand and returned to Savannakhet where he tested positive for Covid-19, and he was sent to a field hospital for treatment.

This latest death marks the third death from Covid-19 in Savannakhet Province.

A 28-year-old woman in Somhong Village, Khong District Champasack Province was the country’s ninth death as a result of Covid-19.