Laos Records Over 400 New Cases of Covid-19 and New Deaths

Laos has recorded over 400 cases of Covid-19 today as cases spread through prisons in Savannakhet Province.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, saying that 3,317 tests had been recorded over the last 24 hours, with 440 new cases confirmed.

Some 75 community cases were recorded, with 58 in Savannakhet, 13 in Bokeo, one in Sekong, and three in Luang Namtha.

Meanwhile, 365 imported cases were recorded, with 101 in Vientiane Capital, 77 in Savannakhet, 114 in Champasack, 23 in Salavanh, 45 in Khammouane, four in Xayaboury, one in Luang Prabang.

Dr. Sisavath said of the locally spread cases recorded in Savannakhet, 48 of these were confirmed among prisoners at a provincial detention center.

New Deaths Recorded

The country has now recorded 11,753 total cases of Covid-19, with 4,604 active cases and 11 deaths.

The country’s tenth death was a 55-year-old man in Savannakhet Province who suffered from hypertension. He passed away in hospital at 1am on 18 August after his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, an eleventh death was recorded in Khammouane Province, concerning a 26-year-old woman arrived in Laos from Thailand on 3 August.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 August and exhibited serious symptoms after giving birth.

The woman passed away in hospital earlier today, survived by her newborn child.

The country now has 106 quarantine centers and 51 hotels, with 11,605 people undergoing quarantine.