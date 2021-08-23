Seven Thai Mushroom Foragers Repatriated to Thailand

Lao authorities have repatriated seven Thai citizens who illegally entered the territory of Laos while foraging for mushrooms earlier this month.

The group was apprehended in Laos after being found in the forest collecting mushrooms and other forest products.

According to a report by Workpoint Today, Thai authorities received the seven Thai villagers at the Vang Tao – Chong Mek Border on Friday after they completed a 14-day quarantine at a state quarantine center in Pathoumphone District, Champasack Province.

They were fined LAK 2 million (THB 6,000) each and sent back to Thailand.

The group was then sent for a further 14-day quarantine in Yang Noi Village, Khueang Nai District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

One of the group, a 27-year-old woman, reported that Lao authorities took wonderful care of her while she was quarantine.

She said that contrary to rumors on social media, no member of the group received any vaccination against Covid-19 while in Laos.

Another member of the group, a 33-year-old man, said that Lao officials brought him and his friends for Covid testing and then placed them in quarantine to monitor their symptoms, but they did not get a Covid vaccination.

The group of seven Thai nationals were from Sirindhorn District, Ubon Ratchathani Province, Thailand, and strayed across the border while foraging in the forest at Bug Tee, a natural border between Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, and Thoung Guang Village, Phonethong District, Champasack Province, Laos.