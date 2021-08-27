Local Cases of Covid-19 Continue to Spread Across Laos

Local cases of Covid-19 continue to spread across multiple provinces in Laos, with 103 cases of community spread confirmed today.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay led the announcement by the National Taskforce, saying 3,740 tests conducted over the last 24 hours confirmed 247 new cases of Covid-19.

Some 103 community cases were recorded, with five in Vientiane Capital, 29 in Bokeo Province, five in Oudomxay, four in Luang Prabang, 18 in Luang Namtha, and 42 in Savannakhet.

In Vientiane Capital, a 40-year-old man residing in Khamhoung Village, Xaythany District and a 26-year-old man from Dongkhamxang Village in Hatsayfong District, both working for a freight company at the Southern Bus Station tested positive for Covid-19.

A 40-year-old woman in Nongheo Village, Hatsayfong District, and her 17-year-old son have also tested positive for Covid-19 after having contact with an infected family member.

A 24-year-old IT employee at Landmark Hotel, also from Nongheo Village in Hatsayfong District, tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

Meanwhile, 144 imported cases were confirmed, with 16 in Vientiane Capital, 14 in Khammouane, 29 in Salavanh, 52 in Savannakhet, 36 in Champasack, and one in Bokeo.

The country now has 4,928 active cases of Covid-19, while 12 deaths have been recorded, with 14,351 total cases.