Authorities Seize and Destroy Illegal Timber in Vientiane Province

Authorities in Vientiane Province’s Kasi District have confiscated and destroyed illegal timber.

According to a report by Lao Phattana Daily, some 170 pieces of hardwood were seized in Bouakxang Mountain at Nongsan Village of Kasi District.

Authorities have permitted 94 blocks of illegal hardwood to be auctioned off to generate revenue for the government.

The remaining 76 blocks of illegal timber were burned to prevent as a deterrent to further illegal logging.

Meanwhile, residents have taken to social media to express their displeasure with authorities for destroying the timber.

Users posed the question, “because this is good quality hardwood, why don’t authorities use it as usable material or make tables and seats for public schools rather than destroying it?”

However, authorities state that any illegal timber remaining at the site where it was harvested must not be collected or stockpiled, according to Order No. 15/PM issued by the Prime Minister.

The notice states that timbers collected in excess of the permitted quota are confiscated and become the property of the state, with strict prosecution of offenders.