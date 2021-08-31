Vientiane police issue statement on man shot in car

Vientiane Capital police have issued a statement regarding the fatal shooting of a man inside his car in Nongnieng Village, Saysettha District on Sunday, saying the man may have been involved in a drug gang turf war.

Deputy Director-General of the Vientiane Capital Office of Public Security, Lieutenant Colonel Ubon Chounlamany, said in a statement today that police were called to the scene and found the man dead in the driver’s seat while the car was riddled with bullet holes, according to a report by Lao Phattana.

The 26-year-old man, identified as Mr. Souksakhone Xayachack, or “Bobby”, who resided in Sokpaluang Village, Sisattanak District was found dead in his black Hyundai vehicle in Nongnieng Village of Saysettha District.

Lieutenant Colonel Ubon Chounlamany said that authorities found an explosive device, a bag of amphetamines, firearms, and ammunition among other illegal items in the car, alongside the body of the victim,

“Mr. Souksakhone was wanted for murdering his wife in April this year, however, he evaded capture after the court issued a warrant for his arrest,” said Lieutenant Colonel Ubon.

“He was a known drug dealer who also traded firearms and engaged in other criminal activities, and we believe the murder was the result of a feud between people with similar interests,” Lieutenant Colonel Ubon said.