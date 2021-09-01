Drug-Dependent People Receive Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Vientiane Capital authorities will administer Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccinations to over a thousand persons with drug dependence.

Authorities began administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine to drug-dependent people on Monday, according to Vientiane Capital Public Security.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccinations took place in the Somsanga Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, Vientiane Capital.

Head of the centre, Lieutenant Colonel Siphay Xaysouliyavongsa, says the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for drug-dependent people aims to prevent and control the spread of the virus at the center.

“Authorities are strictly following Covid-19 prevention and control measures for both employees and those undergoing rehabilitation,” said Lieutenant Colonel Siphay.

Personnel must follow the rules, which includes wearing a facemask, washing hands with sanitizer or soap, and checking their temperature regularly.

Meanwhile, occupants of the center are not allowed to meet with their families during this time.

The spread of Covid-19 among drug rehabilitation centers, prisons, and detention centers has become a major concern for authorities after two inmates at a prison in Savannakhet died from Covid-19.