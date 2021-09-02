Laos Confirms 170 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 170 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15,459.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that the country had conducted 3,711 tests over the last 24 hours.

Some 41 cases of community spread were confirmed, with nine cases in Vientiane Capital, 22 cases in Savannakhet, one case in Salavanh, four in Bokeo, four in Khammouane, and one in Luang Prabang.

Meanwhile, the country saw 129 imported cases, with 17 in Vientiane Capital, 48 in Savannakhet, six in Champasack, 41 in Salavanh, three in Bolikhamxay, 13 in Khammouane, and one in Xayaboury.

There are now 5,317 active cases, while the country has confirmed 14 deaths as a result of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister issued new Covid restrictions yesterday that will remain in force until 15 September, including a curfew at night in Vientiane Capital.