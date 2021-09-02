Prime Minister’s Office Steps Up National Covid Restrictions for 15 Days

The government has extended Covid-19 restrictions and prevention measures for a further 15 days, with some stricter measures now in place as community spread raises concern.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a notice on Tuesday extending Covid-19 restriction measures at the national level, prohibiting meetings and conferences or traditional activities with more than 20 people.

Under the government’s notice, massage parlors, beauty salons, night markets, food gardens, and tourist sites across the country in areas that have had community spread of Covid-19 must remain closed.

Some confusion ensued among residents of Vientiane Capital as tougher restrictions were declared in the nation’s capital on the same day.

No announcement was made yesterday by the Covid Taskforce, which usually broadcasts new regulations on its Facebook channel, Center of Information and Education for Health.

Meanwhile, under the new notice from the Prime Minister’s Office, entertainment venues, cinemas, spas, karaoke bars, pubs, internet cafes, snooker halls, and casinos must remain closed.

Indoor and outdoor fitness centers or stadiums must close, while outdoor exercise in public areas is also prohibited.

Parties and private gatherings of all kinds are strictly prohibited at all locations.

The notice is in force from Tuesday until 15 September.