Laos Confirms 172 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 172 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15,933.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that the country had conducted 3,093 tests over the last 24 hours.

Some 56 cases of community spread of Covid-19 were recorded in Laos, with six cases in Vientiane Capital, 21 cases in Savannakhet, 13 in Champasack, seven in Khammouane, five in Luang Namtha, two in Salavanh, and two in Bokeo Province.

The cases of local spread in Vientiane Capital concerned a family in Hatsaykhao Village, Hatsayfong District, with a 24-year-old military personnel member infecting other members of the family, including an 8-month-old infant.

Hatsaykhao Village has now become the latest red zone in Vientiane Capital.

Meanwhile, some 116 imported cases were recorded, with 68 in Savannakhet, 14 in Salavanh, 13 in Vientiane Capital, 12 in Champsack, five in Khammouane, and four in Bolikhamxay Province.

There are now 8,144 people in quarantine across the country.

Laos now has 5,464 active cases, with 10,453 people having recovered (276 recently), and 16 deaths as a result of Covid-19.

The number of total cases in the country now stands at 15,933.