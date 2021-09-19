Garment Factory Outbreaks See Covid-19 Spread in Vientiane Capital

Laos has confirmed 371 cases of Covid-19 today, with community spread continuing in Vientiane Capital.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,318 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Some 303 cases of community spread were confirmed across the nation, with 225 in Vientiane Capital,

In Vientiane Capital, 179 cases were confirmed in connection to the Anphi Lao Garment Factory, with 31% of workers testing positive.

Seven cases were connected to the LACOVISS research project, with one case in Nongteng Village and three cases in Nongtha Neua Village, Chanthabouly District, and three cases in Nongchan Village, Sisattanak District.

The Covid-19 Testing Center at Beungkhanyong provided 15 positive cases, including people connected to the Anphi Garment Factory and CKL Garment Factory, as well as Dongmakhai Market and Sikeut Market.

More cases were confirmed at Settha Hospital, including four cases from Nonkhor Village and four cases from That Luang Tai in Saysettha District, with one case in Dongkhamxang Village, Hatsayfong District.

In total, 182 cases have now been confirmed to be related to the An Phi Lao Garment Factory today, with 436 cases now attributed to the garment factory in total.

Community spread in other provinces saw 27 cases in Khammouane, 26 in Champasack, 14 in Luang Prabang, eight in Bokeo, and three in Savannakhet.

Meanwhile, some 68 imported cases were recorded, with 13 in Salavanh, 42 in Savannakhet, 10 in Champsack, two in Vientiane Capital, and one in Khammouane Province.

Laos now has 4,184 active cases of Covid-19, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 19,185 total cases.