Laos Plans Covid-19 Vaccinations for Children Aged 12 to 17

Lao Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, says health officials plan to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 years in the near future with the aim of reopening schools.

He made the statement during an announcement by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday.

Schools across Vientiane and a number of provinces have been closed since the new wave of Covid-19 began, with students studying remotely or online.

Authorities have admitted, however, that many students face difficulties accessing or using online learning facilities.

“After the lockdown is over, we urge all citizens to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith.

“We have a plan to vaccinate children from 12 to 17 years of age so that schools and educational facilities can reopen,” he added.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Health last week, authorities have already authorized vaccinations for students in the final year of secondary school or people aged 17 years and above who will travel for the purposes of education, or who are preparing for tertiary entrance examinations at universities or other educational institutions.

The notice also stated that women who are more than 12 weeks pregnant can also be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the ministry has prohibited any third “booster” shots of Covid-19 vaccines until the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.