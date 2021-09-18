Laos to Vaccinate Pregnant Women Against Covid-19

The Lao Ministry of Health has issued a notice stating it has authorized Covid-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and 17-year-old children.

The Minister of Health has issued Notice 1097, dated 16 September, allowing vaccinations for students in the final year of secondary school or people aged 17 years and above who will travel for the purposes of education, or who are preparing for tertiary entrance examinations at universities or other educational institutions.

The notice also authorizes women who are over 12 weeks pregnant to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the ministry has prohibited any third “booster” shots of Covid-19 vaccines until the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom said during an announcement today that Vientiane Capital and Bokeo have the highest rates of vaccination of all provinces in the country.

He said that as of today, some 2,788,830 first dose vaccines had been administered, reaching 38% of the eligible population.

Second doses amount to 1,970,657 doses or 26% of the eligible population.

More than 2,434,580 doses of vaccine are yet to arrive in Laos in the final quarter of the year being provided by China, the Chinese Red Cross, Australia, and purchases from the private sector.

These will be distributed among every province, with priority given to the southern provinces with severe outbreaks and Vientiane Capital.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom said that many countries had been able to reopen after vaccinating more than 50% of their eligible population.

He said that Laos hopes to be able to vaccinate more than 50% of its population by the end of 2021 and reopen the country, with a focus on the opening of the Laos-China Railway which is scheduled to open on 2 December.