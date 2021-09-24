Laos Records 434 New Cases of Covid-19 Across 11 Provinces

Large caseloads of Covid-19 have been confirmed again across Laos and in the nation’s capital again today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,965 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 434 cases confirmed.

Some 406 cases of community spread were confirmed across the country, with 229 cases confirmed in Vientiane Capital. 49 cases were confirmed in Vientiane Province, with three in Savannakhet, 28 in Champasack, three in Salavanh, six in Bokeo, 69 in Khammouane, 12 in Luang Prabang, four in Attapeu, one in Oudomxay, and two in Luang Namtha.

In Vientiane Capital, the Trio Garment Factory saw 141 cases, while the Venture factory in Siviilay Village, Chanthabouly District recorded 51 cases, with seven cases at DKSH Laos Co., Ltd.

A court prosecutor and family made up three cases, with two police officers also infected, one case was found at the iNew company, one case at Nova Auto Parts, six cases at the Thangone Market, and two cases at the Aussie Market, with two cases also recorded at the Meuang Vang Company.

Meanwhile, 28 imported cases were recorded, two cases in Vientiane Capital, ten in Savannakhet, six in Champasack, 10 in Salavanh.

Laos now has 4,508 active cases of Covid-19, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 21,080 total cases.

Some 16,556 have now recovered from Covid-19 (787 recently).