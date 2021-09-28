Cambodia Donates 200,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines to Laos

Cambodia has provided Laos with some 200,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to assist the country in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by Champasack Television Station, the shipment of 200,000 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine from the Cambodian government arrived in Laos today.

The vaccines were presented to Lao Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, today by a representative of the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia, Mr. Ouch Borith, at Nong Nok Khian International Border checkpoint, Champasack Province.

“This assistance from the Kingdom of Cambodia and its people is highly and sincerely appreciated by the Government and the people of Laos,” said Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith.

“It shows that our neighbors are concerned about our welfare, and is part of the spirit of cooperation and mutual assistance at a time when our two countries are facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The shipment from Cambodia is the first time Laos has received doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.

The Lao National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said today that some 2,940,677 first dose vaccinations had been administered across the nation, equalling 40.08% of the eligible population.

Meanwhile, some 2,023,326 second dose vaccinations had been administered, making up 27.57% of the eligible population.