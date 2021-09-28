Lijiang FOLIDAY Town unveils the New Quality Holiday Life beneath the Jade Snow Mountain

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2021 – Fosun Tourism Group (“Fosun Tourism” or the “Group”, HKEX Stock Code: 1992), one of the leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups, is pleased to announce that its core business Club Med Resort, the world’s leading “Premium All-Inclusive” resort brand, held the opening ceremony of Club Med Lijiang Resort in Lijiang City, Yunnan Province on 25 September 2021. Being the first resort of Club Med in Yunnan Province, China, the opening of Club Med Lijiang Resort, demonstrated the completion of the first core element of FOLIDAY Town Lijiang Mediterranean Resort, the one-stop integrated resort destination in Lijiang created by Fosun Tourism. It proves that the Group has never stopped its global development even under the impact of pandemic.

Premium Holiday Experience at Club Med’s First Resort in Yunnan Province under Snowy Mountains in Lijiang

As a French leisure resort brand with more than 70 years of history, Club Med is operating over 60 resorts on six continents. The brand has left a unique and unforgettable holiday memories for guests around the world by virtue of the classic “Premium All-Inclusive” holidays, internationalized G.O (Gentle Organizer) culture, all-age childcare services, splendid evening parties and other special products.

Integrating the magnificent ecological wonders of Lijiang with a civilization of a thousand of years, Club Med’s first resort in Yunnan- Club Med Lijiang Resort , which was completed in the golden Autumn, will create a Naxi-featured, cozy and premium holiday experience for global consumers.

Club Med has built a sizeable indoor water park with a total surface area of 1,500 meter square and a nearly 700 meter square indoor gym. They are the major features of the Club Med Lijiang Resort. There are many attractive recreational facilities, allowing visitors to enjoy the fun of water play in all seasons, even under snowy mountains.

Henri Giscard d’Estaing, Vice Chairman and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of FOLIDAY and President of Club Med, said:

“Since its entry into China, Club Med has opened four Premium All-Inclusive resorts in Sanya, Guilin, Yabuli and Beidahu, covering a wide range of thematic holiday experiences such as skiing in winter, mountains in summer and sunny beaches, which have been highly favored by Chinese consumers. In the moment of the pandemic normalization, China’s tourism market shows full resilience and vitality where Club Med’s business in China in the first half of this year has a triple-digit growth rate, demonstrating its strong brand appeal. With the official opening of Club Med Lijiang Resort, Club Med will continue to get deeply involved in the Chinese market in the future and create more leisure and vacation benchmark products on the basis of differentiated experiences with regional characteristics to help upgrade China’s cultural tourism industry.”

FOLIDAY’s New Quality Holiday Life Provided by FOLIDAY Town

With the opening of Club Med Resort that is the first core element of FOLIDAY Town, the grand blueprint of this one-stop integrated resort destination integrating FOLIDAY’s full ecological IP and resources is unfold.

FOLIDAY Town Lijiang Mediterranean Resort covers a total area of 1,300 acres with the Club Med Resort included, preserving the original ecological features such as meadows, streams, trees, etc., in an attempt to create a paradise that allows nature to speak and people to explore the unknown freely.

Relying on the profound natural and humanistic heritage of the area, four experience sections: living, holiday accommodation, art and culture, and nature leisure have been formed in the resort, with multiple business patterns including the Club Med resort, themed commercial and entertainment district, the Hidden Gems Of Snowing Mountain Park, holiday house, Casa Cook luxury boutique resort hotel, and Albion vacation apartment. According to the project planning, other elements such as the theme commercial street and the Mysterious Snow Mountain theme park in FOLIDAY Town Lijiang Mediterranean Resort will also be opened one from 2022 onwards after the opening of Club Med Lijiang Resort.

Qian Jiannong, Chairman and CEO of FOLIDAY, said:

“As a benchmark product created by FOLIDAY based on the local nature and culture of Lijiang and giving full play to FOLIDAY’s global brand and product power, Club Med Lijiang Resort and FOLIDAY Town Lijiang Mediterranean Resort will bring more than differentiated products to Lijiang and even customers around the world and a rich industrial ecology to Lijiang. Under the guidance of the national ’14th Five-Year’ cultural tourism development plan, FOLIDAY will continue to inject new energy into the high-quality development of China’s cultural tourism with more world-class tourism resort products in the future.”

About Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Gerard Blitz, Club Med offers a new concept of “Premium All-Inclusive” holidays, and in 1967, the Kids’ Club was established to offer a wide range of activities for kids. Led by the pioneering spirit, Club Med has been exploring fantastic destinations. Today, Club Med is the world’s leading “Premium All-Inclusive” brand, providing families and couples with an unforgettable holiday experience through combining French elements.

Club Med has over 60 resorts worldwide, 85% of which are “Premium All-Inclusive” and “Exclusive Collection” resorts. Club Med has 23,000+ Goodwill Organizers (G.Os) and Goodwill Employees (G.Es) from 110 different nationalities in ~30 countries.

About FOLIDAY Town

FOLIDAY Town is a key brand of “Tourism Destination” which is one of the three main business sections of Fosun Tourism Group (also known as “FOLIDAY”). Fosun Tourism Group is dedicated to establishing “FOLIDAY” as a new lifestyle, FOLIDAY Town is the platform and offline destination that brings “FOLIDAY” lifestyle to life. It also represents the core concept of “FOLIDAY” which is Family, Friend and Fun.

As a brand offering upgraded leisure experience, FOLIDAY Town is an all-age, all-scene, multi-format and international lifestyle place, riding on the superior globalized FOLIDAY ecosystem and referring to successful operational practices from Club Med, Thomas Cook and Altlantis Sanya, which are also owned by FOLIDAY. Underpinned by so many truly remarkable tourism brands, FOLIDAY Town aspires to adopt new high tech and infuse local culture in products and experience development. Thereby, it can serve and satisfy families’ pursuit of high-quality leisure life.

About Fosun Tourism Group

Fosun Tourism Group (“Fosun Tourism” or “the Group”, stock code: 1992), the world’s leading leisure-focused integrated tourism group, was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2018. Fosun Tourism is the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide in terms of revenue in 2019*. Through the lifestyle proposition “Every day is FOLIDAY”, Fosun Tourism seeks to infuse concepts of tourism and leisure into everyday living, and provides tailor-made one-stop solutions through FOLIDAY global ecosystem.

* Frost & Sullivan report, an international independent consultancy company.

#FosunTourismGroup