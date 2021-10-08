Laos Confirms 731 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 731 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with 378 villages designated as red zones throughout the nation.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,484 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 731 new cases confirmed.

There were 726 cases of community spread and five imported cases across the country.







New Death

A 50-year-old woman from Nadao Village, Vang Vieng District in Vientiane Province has succumbed to Covid-19, becoming the 24th death recorded in Laos.

She had had contact with an infected person in Namone Village, Vang Vieng District.

The woman suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and kidney problems.

On 2 October, the woman began to exhibit symptoms such as tiredness and shortness of breath and was admitted to hospital in Vang Vieng on 5 October.

She tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 October.

The woman’s condition worsened and she was sent to the Vientiane Province Provincial Hospital for further treatment, however, she passed away in hospital.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 450 cases across 47 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 158 cases in seven villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 15 cases across five villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 31 cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded five cases across three villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 13 cases across ten villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 12 cases across six villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 216 cases across seven villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 56 cases of community spread were recorded, with 13 cases in Nambak, and 26 cases in Ngoy District

In Luang Prabang City there were ten cases.

Xiengngeun District saw four cases, Chomphet District saw three cases while Nan District and PakSang saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 26 cases recorded, with 13 in Ton Pheung, 12 in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and one in Houayxay District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 42 cases, including 33 in Outhoumphone, eight in Kaysone Phomvihane City, and one in Xayboury District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 42 cases recorded, with three in Phonhong, eight in Vang Vieng, nine in Viengkham, and 22 in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw 12 cases today, with ten in Pachiangchaleunsouk and two in Phonthong District.

Khammouane Province saw 19 cases, 11 employees of the Lao Khaiy Yuan Factory, and two cases related to Speed Express Company.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,084 active cases of Covid-19, with 24 confirmed deaths, and 27,607 total cases.

Meanwhile, 925 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 41.52% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 29.48%.