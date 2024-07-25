Samsung Sets New Standards for Cleanliness and Hygiene with the New Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™

Latest intelligent all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner by Samsung offers dual wet and dry cleaning functions, along with powerful features that make cleaning and hygiene maintenance a breeze for homeowners.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 July 2024 – Samsung Electronics Singapore unveiled the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™, its latest intelligent all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner, designed to make daily cleaning and hygiene maintenance a breeze for homeowners. With dual wet and dry cleaning functions, as well as an All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ that automates cleaning and maintenance, the new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ will elevate modern lifestyles by replacing cleaning hassles with fuss-free home maintenance routines.

Samsung’s Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™

“As Samsung doubles down on our promise to deliver a more intuitive and connected home experience, the new launches in our Bespoke AI appliances lineup will further strengthen this commitment. We know that having a clean and safe living space continues to be the priority for homeowners in Singapore, and our latest Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ provides them with greater ease and convenience to maintain daily cleanliness. As a complete all-in-one daily cleaning solution incorporating wet and dry cleaning as well as hygiene maintenance functionalities, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ will be the ultimate cleaning assistant for modern homeowners,” said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Powerful Features for More Efficient Cleaning

The new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ comes with powerful features to enable more efficient and effective cleaning. Equipped with a Digital Inverter Motor that generates powerful suction to sweep up hair, dirt and fine dust particles, along with a High Efficiency Brush with Self Cleaning Hair Grinder that finely cuts collected hair to prevent brush entanglement, this helps the robot vacuum cleaner to effectively enhance hair removal by 8.8 times.[1]

With dual rotating Spinning Mops to support deep cleaning cycles, the robot vacuum cleaner also boasts a cleaning efficiency of 93.3% for stubborn stain cleaning and 92.2% for general stain cleaning[2].

To cater to the different home environments, the robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with an upgraded dTOF LiDAR Sensor to quickly detect any objects in its cleaning route and navigate complex environments. The dTOF LiDAR Sensor widens the detection range by 79%[3], allowing the robot vacuum cleaner to plan its cleaning path more effectively by continuously scanning the environment to gather distance information and track its location, even in dark areas.



The upgraded dTOF LiDAR sensor improves the robot vacuum’s pathing capabilities.



Intelligent Mapping and Object Recognition with AI and SmartThings

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ provides enhanced cleaning experiences with the robot vacuum cleaner’s AI Floor Detect function, using 5 different sensors to distinguish between different floor types[4] and adjust the suction power accordingly for more effective cleaning cycles. The feature also enables the robot vacuum cleaner to automatically lift its mop pads by 10mm when it detects carpet with less than 5mm height and will automatically dock against the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ to detach the mop pads when long pile carpet (>10mm height) is detected.



Homeowners can also tap on the SmartThings app to control how their Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ cleans their living spaces through 4 different cleaning modes – Vacuum and Mop Together mode, Mopping after Vacuuming mode, Vacuum-only mode and Mop-only mode.

3D mapping on SmartThings allows homeowners to create virtual 3D maps of their living spaces on the app so that the robot vacuum cleaner can navigate around the house for its cleaning cycles. Homeowners can also add on another layer of programming to their robot by marking No-go-zones and Select & Go on their app to customise their cleaning schedules, while monitoring the robot vacuum cleaner’s location and status in real time via Live Cleaning Report. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ can draw and save up to 4 maps for multi-level floor layouts and cleaning.



Maintenance Made Easy with the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ comes equipped with an All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+, a multi-functional dock that automates the cleaning, sanitisation, drying and maintenance of the robot vacuum cleaner to make daily home cleaning a breeze.

The All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ ensures the robot vacuum cleaner is cleaned and sanitised for its next cleaning cycle.

With the High Temperature Washing function[5], the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ washes the robot vacuum cleaner’s mop pads using hot steam and scrubs them against the detachable wash plates. This process helps to remove stubborn dirt effectively to ensure that the robot vacuum cleaner is ready for its next cleaning cycle. With a 4L clean water tank and a 3.5L wastewater tank, the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ can effectively wash the mop pads with clean water, while moving used water to a separate wastewater tank, reducing cross contamination.

The All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ also features Steam Sanitisation and Hot Air Drying functions to ensure optimal hygiene before the start of each cleaning cycle. With Steam Sanitisation, the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ sprays hot steam of up to 100℃5 against the robot vacuum cleaner’s mop pads to reduce 99.99% of harmful bacteria[6] and effectively deodorises[7] the mop pads to avoid unpleasant odours often produced by wet mops. The Hot Air Drying feature further prepares the robot vacuum cleaner for each new cleaning cycle by using hot air[8] to dry the wet mop and cleaning plate quickly, reducing the moisture level down to below 5%[9] within 2 hours.

Homeowners can also look forward to less frequent maintenance as the robot vacuum cleaner can automatically dock at the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ to refill its water container (100ml) using the Auto Fill function, ensuring that there will always be clean water in the robot’s tank to keep the mop pads moist for its next cleaning cycle.

The All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ enables the robot vacuum cleaner to automatically dispose of dust, dirt and hairs in a hygienic manner through Auto Dust Emptying, complemented by a 2.5L disposable dust bag that needs replacement only every 2 to 3 months[10]. A Multi-layered Filtration system in the All-in-One Clean StationTM Steam+ helps to trap 99.999% of fine dust[11], giving homeowners peace of mind during the auto dust emptying process.

Availability and Pricing

The latest Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ is now available at the Samsung Online Store and selected consumer electronics stores. From 18 July to 12 August 2024, Samsung is running a National Day promotion, with the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo™ available at S$1,495 (usual recommended retail price at S$1,799).

For more information, please visit the Samsung website.

ANNEX – Product Specifications

Model Code VR7MD96514G/SP 8806095664545 EAN Code General Information Main Colour Satin Greige Digital Inverter Motor Yes Sensor LiDAR Sensor dToF LiDAR Sensor Anti-Cliff Yes Performance Max Consumption Power (Set) 70W Max Suction Power (Set) 5W / 6000Pa Max running Time 180min Noise Level 74 dBA Display Type LED Battery Battery Type Li-ion Voltage 14.4V Charging Time 300min Charging Station Clean StationTM Steam+ Filter Exhaust Fine Dust Filter Pre-Motor Yes Brush Main Brush High-efficiency Brush Side Brush 1 EA Microfiber Mop 2 EA Cleaning mode Number of Cleaning Modes 4 Dustbin Capacity 0.25L Clean Station Detail Consumption Power 1200W Voltage (Hz) 220-240V~, 50-60Hz Auto-Wash, Auto-Dry Yes Steam Sanitisation Yes Auto Water Refill Yes Dust Bag 1 EA (2.5L) Clean & Dirty Water Tank Capacity 4L & 3.6L Filtration Rate 100.00% Smart Feature SmartThings App Support Yes Mapping Yes Live Cleaning Report Yes Select & Go, No Go Zone Yes Voice Guide, Voice Control Yes Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant Support Yes Water Flow Speed Control Yes Scheduling Yes Mop Lifting 10mm Washable Dust Bin Yes Auto-Docking Yes Physical Specification Set Dimensions (WxHxD – mm) 359 x 100 x 364 Net Dimensions (WxHxD – mm) 444 x 547 x 510 Gross Dimensions (WxHxD – mm) 518 x 480 x 627 Set Weight 4.8kg Net Weight 18.8kg Gross Weight 22.1kg

[1]Based on internal testing. Comparing the hair removal, pet hair entanglement and suction performance, it offers an 880% improvement compared to a brush without a hair grinder: after being used, there is 44g less hair on the brush with the hair grinder compared to 5g less hair on the brush without the hair grinder. Results may vary depending on actual usage conditions. [2]Based on internal testing (with moisture content 50%) – Stubborn stain cleaning efficiency: Tested by placing wooden blocks with stains (coke, orange juice, coffee) dried at 70 within 2m x 2m area, and cleaned with Jet Bot Combo in mopping only mode (default level) for 20 min. Efficiency calculated by measuring number of cleaned blocks. – General stain cleaning efficiency: Tested by cleaning dry erase marker stains, marked on the floor of 30cm x 30cm area, for 20 min. Efficiency calculated by measuring level of erasure. [3]Compared against the Jet Bot’s CSPC LiDAR. 4Based on our deep learning model trained using predefined set of data and may yield incomplete or incorrect information. New datasets may be introduced to our learning model from time to time to enhance its accuracy. [5]The measured temperature is 100℃ (212℉). [6]Based on testing by Intertek using Wash the Mop course, eliminates 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Not supported in the USA. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions. [7]Based on testing by Intertek using Wash the Mop course, removes 95% in average of Acetaldehyde (97.0 %), Acetic acid (96.8 %), Methyl Mercaptan 95.5 %), and Nonanal 94.3. [8]The measured temperature of the hot air ranges from 50℃ to 60℃ [9]Based on internal testing. Calculated by measuring and comparing the weight of the washed mop pads before and after drying for 120 minutes. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions. [10]May vary depending on the amount of dust in actual home environments. [11]Based on internal testing, using Max mode, in accordance with the IEC62885-2 5.14 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual home conditions.

Hashtag: #Samsung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.