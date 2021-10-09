Laos Confirms Two New Deaths from Covid-19

Laos has recorded 425 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,081 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 425 new cases confirmed.

There were 419 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.





New Deaths

A 80-year-old man from Phonsavan Village, Naxaythong District in Vientiane Capital who had not received a vaccine and suffered from underlying conditions passed away from Covid-19 yesterday.

He had contact with his son and sister-in-in-law who had been infected with the virus.

The man suffered from underlying conditions including hypertension and paralysis.

On 1 October, the man began to exhibit symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath.

On 8 October he tested positive for Covid-19 however, he passed away at his home.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old man from Thakhek Village, Hatsaifong District in Vientiane Capital who had not received a vaccine and suffered from underlying conditions passed away from Covid-19 yesterday.

The man suffered from kidney failure and received dialysis treatment yesterday. Following the treatment, he felt unwell and was tested for Covid-19 at 6pm at Mittaphab Hospital, after which he lost consciousness.

At 7pm the test result showed positive, however, at 8pm the man succumbed to the virus while in hospital.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 273 cases across 78 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 62 cases in 12 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 12 cases across seven villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 55 cases across nine villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 11 cases across seven villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 70 cases across 29 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 45 cases across nine villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 17 cases across five villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 51 cases of community spread were recorded, with four cases in Nambak, and six cases in Ngoy District

In Luang Prabang City there were 27 cases.

Xiengngeun District saw nine cases, Chomphet District saw four cases while Viengkham saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 18 cases recorded, with 13 in Ton Pheung, four in Houayxay District, and one in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In Savannakhet Province, there were 20 cases, including 11 in Outhoumphone and nine in Kaysone Phomvihane City.

In Vientiane Province, there were 19 cases recorded, with three in Hinherb, seven in Vang Vieng, and nine in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw seven cases today, with four in Pakse City, two in Pathoumphone and one in Pachiangchaleunsouk District.

Khammouane Province saw five cases in Thakhek District and one in Yom Malad.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,027 active cases of Covid-19, with 26 confirmed deaths, and 28,032 total cases.

Meanwhile, 295 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 41.63% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 30.12%.