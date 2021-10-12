Laos Confirms 549 New Cases of Covid-19 and Three New Deaths

Laos has recorded 549 new cases of Covid-19 and three new deaths across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,240 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 549 new cases confirmed.

There were 540 cases of community spread and nine imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Laos has recorded three new deaths resulting from Covid-19 infections.

A 30-year-old woman from Bo-O Village, Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital who was eight months pregnant and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 passed away on 11 October. The woman suffered from diabetes and hypertension. She had had contact with family members who were infected with Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital on 8 October before testing positive on 9 October. On 10 October doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section but the infant could not be saved, while the mother died shortly afterward.

A 50-year-old farmer from Pakngum District, Vientiane Capital, who had received one dose of Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine, passed away at Mittaphab Hospital at 10:20 on 11 October. He had suffered from underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and anemia.

A 77-year-old man from Longxan District, Xaysomboun Province, who had attended a funeral and had contact with infected persons, passed away at the Longxan Provincial Hospital yesterday. He had not been vaccinated and suffered from underlying conditions.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 387 cases across 113 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 132 cases in 20 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 24 cases across 12 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 42 cases across seven villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 40 cases across 14 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 33 cases across 21 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 27 cases across ten villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 80 cases across 29 villages.

15 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 52 cases of community spread were recorded, with 12 cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 33 cases while Ngoi District saw seven cases.

In Bokeo Province there were ten cases, with seven in Ton Pheung and three in the Gold Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In Savannakhet Province, there were 22 cases, including 14 in Outhoumphone, and eight in Kaysone Phomvihane City.

In Vientiane Province, there were 18 cases recorded, with five in Viengkham, seven in Vang Vieng, and six in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw 15 cases today, with eight in Pakse City, and seven in Pachiangchaleunsouk District.

Khammouane Province saw seven cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,258 active cases of Covid-19, with 33 confirmed deaths, and 29,398 total cases.

Meanwhile, 248 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 41.84% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 30.75%.