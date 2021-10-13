Laos Confirms 566 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two New Deaths

Laos has recorded 566 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,427 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 566 new cases confirmed.

There were 557 cases of community spread and nine imported cases across the country.



New Deaths

Laos has recorded two new deaths resulting from Covid-19 infections.

A 45-year-old woman from Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital passed away at Mittaphab Hospital. The woman had been vaccinated with one dose of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. She suffered from kidney disease and had remained in hospital from 28 September until she passed away on 12 October.

The second death was an 80-year-old man from Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. He had previously suffered from a brain condition and continued to experience some medical issues.

The man was taken to a training hospital in Sikeut Village with his wife and children who had been infected with Covid-19. The man died of uncontrolled status epilepticus after complications caused by the Covid-19 virus.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 246 cases across 86 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 105 cases in 13 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 18 cases across eight villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded ten cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 15 cases across seven villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 48 cases across 26 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 14 cases across eight villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 35 cases across 16 villages.

One more case is now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 186 cases of community spread were recorded, with 42 cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 129 cases while Ngoi District saw 16 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 16 cases, with one in Ton Pheung and 16 in the Gold Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In Savannakhet Province, there were 27 cases, including two in Outhoumphone, and 25 in Kaysone Phomvihane City.

In Vientiane Province, there were 49 cases recorded, with five in Viengkham, six in Phonhong, 12 in Vang Vieng, and 26 in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw 15 cases today, with five in Pakse City, nine in Pachiangchaleunsouk, and only one in Sanasomboun District.

Khammouane Province saw six cases in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,926 active cases of Covid-19, with 35 confirmed deaths, and 29,964 total cases.

Meanwhile, 324 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

The Taskforce said today that 85% of those who became infected with Covid-19 and died had not been vaccinated against the virus.