Residents Report Shooting in Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital

A man suffered gunshot injuries after a shooting in Vientiane’s Saysettha District on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred on Monday evening at approximately 6 pm in Xiengda Village, Saysettha District of Vientiane Capital.

The victim was riding his motorbike when he was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant, according to a report by Vientiane Rescue 1624, who posted about the incident on their social media page.

The man was taken to hospital, with police arriving at the scene to investigate.

Shootings have become more commonplace in the nation’s capital in recent years, with several high-profile cases of gun violence being reported this year.

A man was found shot dead in his car in Saysettha District in August, while a Chinese national was shot and seriously injured while returning home from work in the evening in early September.

Police have stated that the trade in illegal firearms is on the rise, with handguns seized and confiscated in almost every case when police make a drug-related arrest.

The Lao government formally declared drug prevention and control a “national agenda” in May, calling for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the current narcotics threat.