Hotel Partygoers Test Positive for Covid-19

Seven of 32 partygoers arrested at a hotel room in Vientiane’s Sisattanak District last week have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Vientiane Capital police busted a party held in a room at Khongkham Hotel in Sisattanak District last week, where foreign and local residents were found with drugs and illicit firearms.

Thirteen Chinese nationals and 19 Lao citizens were found in rooms at the Khongkham Hotel in Phonsinuan, Sisattanak District in direct violation of the Covid-19 restrictions issued by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

Authorities discovered three handguns, 40 bullets, and 19 packages of methamphetamines at the scene.

The partygoers were tested for Covid-19 while in detention, with seven of the group returning positive results, according to Lao Phattana News.

Vice Director-General of the Vientiane Department of Public Security, Lieutenant Colonel Oudone Chanthavong, says four offenders have been charged with possession of illegal firearms, with sentencing now underway.

“Before being sentenced, 28 of the number have been issued warnings and fined LAK 3 million each, as well as being placed in quarantine for 14 days at their own cost,” said Lieutenant Colonel Oudone Chanthavong.

“Seven people in the group tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treated at field hospitals, where they are responsible for all expenditures,” Lieutenant Colonel Oudone added.