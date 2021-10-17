Laos Confirms 296 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 296 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,622 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 296 new cases confirmed.

There were 283 cases of community spread and 13 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Laos has recorded two new deaths resulting from Covid-19 infections.

The first death reported was a 69-year-old businessman from Chommany Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital who had not been vaccinated for Covid-19. The man suffered from underlying conditions including epilepsy, diabetes, and hypertension. He passed away on 16 October at Mittaphab Hospital.

The second death from Covid-19 reported today involved a 33-year-old Myanmar national residing in Ton Pheung District, Bokeo Province. The man suffered from diabetes and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. He passed away on 15 October at a field hospital in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 105 cases across 42 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 14 cases in ten villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded four cases across three villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 26 cases across one village.

– Hatsaifong District recorded five cases across four villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 16 cases across ten villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 16 cases across nine villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 18 cases across four villages.

– Pakngum District recorded one case across one village.

12 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 49 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 37 cases.

Xiengngeun District saw three cases, Chomphet District saw three cases while Ngoi District saw three cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 20 cases, with three in Houayxay, two in Pha Oudom and 15 in Ton Pheung District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases, including three in Kaysone Phomvihane City and five in Outhoumphone District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 47 cases recorded, with 35 in Keooudom, two in Vangkham, two in Thoulakhom, and eight in Phonhong District.

Champasack Province saw 24 cases today, with six in Pakse City, three in Pachiangchaleunsouk, 13 in Phonthong, one in Sanasomboun, and one in Paksong District.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases, with eight in Thakhek, six in Khoun Kham, and one in Nongbok District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,258 active cases of Covid-19, with 40 confirmed deaths, and 32,029 total cases.

Meanwhile, 864 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 42.52% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 33.89%.