Cool Weather Forecast for Parts of Laos this Week

Cooler weather is forecast for some parts of Laos this week, particularly in the northern provinces.

According to a notice issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the weather is expected to be coooler, with temperatures ranging from 16 to 24 degrees this week.

The report says there will be cold weather forecast for some parts of northern provinces from 19 to 22 October.

Temperatures will be higher during the day for central and southern areas, including Vientiane Capital and the northern provinces of Laos.

During the day, the weather will be warm in northern, central, and southern Laos, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 23 and highs of up to 33 degrees this week.