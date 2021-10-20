Laos to Purchase New Fleet of Electric Vehicles for Senior Officials

The government of Laos is considering replacing gasoline cars with electric cars for Party and government leaders.

According to a report from the Ministry of Finance, authorities have been discussing the purchase of electric vehicles for senior officials of Laos following cost-cutting measures as the Party seeks to implement its austerity policy.

Discussions included background on electric vehicles, types, brands, and technical specifications, as well as the vehicle power calculation unit. The number of electric vehicles for purchase is also under consideration, as well as an auction process for selling off the current fleet of state gasoline vehicles.

Prime Minister of Laos, Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, told the National Assembly in August that the government will cut spending on state vehicles, saying that there are currently thousands of vehicles registered to the state, and that very soon he would issue a decree regulating the use of vehicles by government agencies.

Meanwhile, the Government of Laos issued a new policy to promote electric vehicles this month which it hopes will help minimize fuel imports and reduce emissions in the country, while electric vehicles are expected to account for one percent of all automobiles in Laos by 2025, and over 30% by 2030.