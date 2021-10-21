Boat Racing Festival Cancelled in Vientiane Capital

The Boat Racing Festival in Vientiane Capital has been canceled this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

According to a notice issued by the Vientiane Capital Department of Education and Sports, authorities have prohibited any types of boat racing from taking place in the capital this year.

At the same time, the Fire Boat Festival and boat racing that take place along the Mekong River at Sithan Neua Village in Sikhottabong District of Vientiane Capital have been canceled.

Meanwhile, authorities led by Head of Chanthabouly District, Mr. Douangta Soulivong, held a ceremony yesterday to inform ancient spirits that the boat racing festival in Vientiane Capital had been canceled.

The Boat Racing Festival was held in Vientiane Capital last year from 1 to 3 October, with a smaller fleet than previous years amid conoravirus concerns.

The Vientiane Boat Racing Festival is the biggest and the most significant boat racing festival in Laos, held at the end of Buddhist Lent each year.

The races will normally commence downstream of Sithan Neua Village and finish at the traditional site near Vat Chan temple.

Meanwhile, authorities in Luang Prabang Province have canceled celebrations of the End of Buddhist Lent and the Fire Boat Festival this year amid lockdown restrictions.