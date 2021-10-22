Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021 takes place online on 1 November Showcases financial industry and start-up co-creation and deciphers digital transformation needs

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 October 2021 – Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021 (the Conference) – a spotlight event of the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) – will be staged online on 1 November (Monday). It will meanwhile kick off the sixth Hong Kong FinTech Week. Themed “Innovation in FinTech Proof-of-Concept for the Hong Kong Financial Services Industry”, the full-day online conference will bring together an impressive line-up of more than 30 heavyweight speakers from professional bodies, renowned financial institutions, regulators and Cyberport start-ups. Together they will decipher the latest trends and opportunities in technology applications that have arisen in all areas of financial services – from RegTech, InsurTech and environmental, social and governance (ESG) to cross-border finance in the Greater Bay Area – and many innovative cases will be shared. Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, will deliver the Conference’s opening remarks.

Exploring post-“PoC” Scheme trends in financial innovation

As the largest FinTech community in Hong Kong, Cyberport is wholly dedicated to supporting start-ups’ growth and facilitating the financial industry’s digital transformation. Earlier this year, Cyberport was commissioned by the Financial Services and the Treasury to launch the Fintech Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme (“PoC” Scheme) in order to boost industry innovation. Over 90 partnerships between financial institutions and FinTech companies were formed.

Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, says, “The ‘PoC’ Scheme has sparked good chemistry between participating financial institutions and FinTech companies, including start-ups. Not only did many of the PoC proposals come up with unique ideas, they also accommodated needs emerging from financial institutions’ operations and market expansion. At Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021, these successful cases will be shared with the industry and will undoubtedly inspire further financial innovations. As a spotlight event of the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum, we also hope that the Conference will promote cooperation between financial institutions and start-ups and encourage financial institutions to support start-ups’ long-term development in the form of corporate venture.”





Seven panels covering a broad range of financial services

The Conference comprises seven panel discussion sessions which will explore inspiration and reflections resulting from the “PoC” Scheme; opportunities in the Greater Bay Area; use of alternative data in SME financing; value creation through environmental, social and governance (ESG); the development of RegTech in Asia; untapped opportunities in InsurTech; and the role of family offices in driving the development of WealthTech and digital assets.

These discussions will be moderated by InvestHK, as well as representatives of professional organisations including the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, Hong Kong Federation of Insurers and Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, who will explore the needs of a variety of financial industry sectors from a practitioner’s point of view. Representatives of renowned financial institutions include John Wong, Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management, Hang Seng Bank; LK Lau, Deputy General Manager for Hong Kong Branch, Deputy General Manager for FinTech Center and Chief Pace Officer, China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited; Johnny Chung, General Manager, Head of Product Innovation Management Division, China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation. Together with a number of Cyberport start-ups, they will share practical experiences from their “co-creation” and explore the new trends and opportunities the PoC Scheme brings to the financial industry.

Interested parties from the financial industry, FinTech sector and business sector as well as SMEs and investors please visit https://cvcf.cyberport.hk/en/fintech for more information and to register for free.

Main forum of CVCF to discuss post-pandemic venture capital trends

Cyberport FinTech InnoCon is one of the spotlight events of Cyberport’s premier annual venture forum, Cyberport Venture Capital Forum. The CVCF aims to examine the development of and opportunities within individual industries and to promote diversified growth in innovative technology industries. With the theme of “Venturing for Success: Resilience, Growth & Opportunity”, the CVCF will be held from 2 to 3 November, bringing together more than 70 industry leaders, top-notch investors, enterprises and technopreneurs to discuss and share insights on post-Covid-era trends in global venture capital and the I&T sector, investor strategies, emerging venture capital, opportunities and prospects in the Greater Bay Area and more, as well as facilitating deal flow and providing extensive opportunities for start-ups to explore fundraising opportunities.

For high-resolution photos, please download via this link

Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021, a spotlight event of the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum, will be staged online on 1 November. The Conference will bring together an impressive line-up of more than 30 heavyweight speakers from professional bodies, renowned financial institutions, regulators and Cyberport start-ups to share insights on the latest trends and opportunities in technology applications that have arisen in all areas of financial services. Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, says, “As a spotlight event of the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum, we hope that the FinTech InnoCon will promote cooperation between financial institutions and start-ups and encourage financial institutions to support start-ups’ long-term development in the form of corporate venture.”

Appendix

Cyberport FinTech InnoCon 2021 Program Framework (1 November)

Time Programme Framework 10:00 – 10:15 Welcome Remarks Speaker: Dr George Lam, BBS, Chairman, Cyberport Opening Remarks Speaker: Mr Christopher Hui Ching Yu, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 10:15 – 11:00 Session 1: The Future of HK FinTech Development – After FinTech Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme Moderator: Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Cyberport Panellists: Tony Chan, Associate Director, Policy and Development Division, Insurance Authority

Nelson Chow, Chief Fintech Officer, Fintech Facilitation Office, Hong Kong Monetary Authority

John Wan, General Manager (eMPF Project), Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

Elizabeth Wong, Director of Licensing and Head of Fintech unit, Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission 11:00 – 11:45 Session 2: Go Big into Greater Bay Area (GBA) Moderator: King Leung, Head of Fintech, InvestHK Panellists: LK Lau, Deputy General Manager for Hong Kong Branch; Deputy General Manager for FinTech Center; Chief Pace Officer, China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

Desmond Leung, Vice President and General Manager, Global Merchant and Network Services, Greater China, American Express International, Inc.

Kim Mak, Co-Founder and CEO, Key Points Exchange

William Yeung, FSA, Co-Founder & CEO, MediConCen Limited 12:00 – 12:45 Session 3: Alternative Data for SME Financing Moderator: Philip Kam, General Manager, Institute Development, The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers Panellists: Johnny Chung (HKICPA, ACCA), General Manager, Head of Product Innovation Management Division, China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation

Jessica Liu, Founding Member, Planto

Ivan Ng, Founder and CEO, FindDoc

John Wong, Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management, Hang Seng Bank 14:00 – 14:45 Session 4: ESG – What can FinTech help? Moderator: Rico Tang, Senior Manager, FinTech Team Lead, Cyberport Panellists: Mr Gabriel Kung, Chief Commercial Officer, Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited

Mr Trevor Laight, CEO, FrancXav Asia Ratings Limited

Siu Ming Yiu, Associate Head (Teaching and Learning), The University of Hong Kong 14:45 – 15:30 Session 5: RegTech in HK – Our Strength And Future Moderator: Ruth Kung, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute Panellists: Wallace Chow, Fraud and compliance director, FCC Analytics Limited

William Lam, Chief Executive Officer, FundingReach Group

Millie Pau, Alternate Chief Executive & Chief Compliance Officer, WeLab Bank

Merng Phang Lim, Chief Compliance Officer (Counsel), The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited 15:30 – 16:15 Session 6: Unleash Your Imagination in InsurTech Moderator: Selina Lau, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Federation of Insurers (HKFI) Panellists: Adrian Chan, CEO, Leapstack Hong Kong Limited

Ken Cheung, Deputy Head of South Asia, SCOR Reinsurance Company (Asia) Ltd

Tomas Holub, CEO and Founder, CoverGo 16:15 – 17:00 Session 7: Family Offices Eyeing WealthTech and Digital Assets Moderator: Chiman Kwan, Chairman, Family Office Association Hong Kong Panellists: Joseph Chang, Co-Founder and CEO, LORA Technologies

Jim Kwok, CEO, Topaz Family Office Limited

Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-Founder, Hex Trust 17:00 End of Event

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with around 800 on-site start-ups and technology companies. It is management by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups on their growth journey, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk

#Cyberport