Man Arrested for Attempted Murder with Improvised Firearm

A man was arrested in Vientiane’s Saysettha District last week on charges of attempted murder using an improvised firearm.

According to a report by Vientiane Security News, the man was arrested after he shot another man with an improvised firearm, causing him serious injury.

The incident occurred last week in Xoknoi Village, Saysettha District of Vientiane Capital.

The 27-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Sivone, is a resident of Phonxay Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital.

Police from the Vernkham Precinct in Xaythany District say they were called to the scene after the man fired his improvised weapon into the victim.

Mr. Sivone admitted to authorities that he had shot his friend because they had quarreled.

“I argued with the victim and was unsatisfied with his response, so the next day I shot him with my improvised gun”, the suspect admitted while in police custody.

He has been placed under quarantine for 14 days to comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures before sentencing.

Despite improvised firearms being prohibited weapons, local residents often create them for use while hunting in forested areas.