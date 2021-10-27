Six Million Amphetamine Tablets Seized in Bokeo Drug Haul

Police in Ton Pheung District, Bokeo Province, seized over six million tablets of methamphetamines this week in a massive drug haul.

According to a report by Bokeo Newspaper, police have seized some 6 million tablets of amphetamines from an unknown trafficker after raiding vehicles on Monday.

Authorities from the Ton Pheung District Office of Public Security say police responded to a tip that the drugs would be trafficked from Ton Pheung to Houayxay District in Bokeo.

They used a vehicle inspection checkpoint in Yai Simuengngam Village of Ton Pheung District to stop and examine the unregistered vehicles, where two suspects fled the scene.

When investigators searched the vehicles, they discovered thirty packages containing some six million tablets of amphetamines.

Meanwhile, Cambodian police have intercepted a large shipment of illicit drugs from Laos last week, weighing more than 300 kilograms, according to Khmer Times.

Authorities in Sre Ambe District, Koh Kong province, Cambodia, confiscated over 300 kg of illegal drugs when the shipment was being transported by boat, which was detained near the mouth of Peam Sre Ambel in Kampong Sdam Village, Chrow Svay Commune.

Cambodian authorities said that the drugs originated in Laos and were bound for Thailand.