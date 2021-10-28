Purchase Arlo In Brand-New Online Store kaira.arlostore.sg

Enjoy free shipping within Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 October 2021 – Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its products will officially be available through the Arlo Flagship Online Store run by premium reseller Kaira Global in Singapore. This is the latest addition to Arlo’s extensive range of home security cameras, smart doorbells and accessories being offered on major e-commerce retailing platforms, which includes Lazada, Shopee, Hatchi.tech, Harvey Norman and Best Denki.

The pandemic has seen significant changes to the way people shop, resulting in the rising adoption of e-commerce in Singapore, and a change in consumer behaviour. To provide customers with more options, flexibility and convenience in their shopping experience, Arlo has been actively leveraging online platforms to deliver greater accessibility to its products. The Kaira’s Arlo Flagship Online Store is the latest platform to help fulfill this goal.

The store is aiming to provide Arlo customers with the ultimate online shopping experience, with the release of new arrivals, seasonal promotions, weekly deals, along with thoughtful product and accessory bundles. Everything customer’s need to protect and connect with loved ones for total peace of mind. Arlo premium reseller Kaira Global, also offers live online chat to help with customer inquiries, while providing technical support for installation and troubleshooting guidance.

Customers can easily purchase recently released Arlo smart home security products such as Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, Ultra 2 Spotlight Wireless Security Camera, Essential Indoor Security Camera and Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free through Kaira’s Arlo Flagship Online Store, while enjoying free shipping to anywhere within Singapore. Visit the Arlo Flagship Online Store for more details.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com/asia.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo Essential Indoor Camera, Arlo Smart and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

#Arlo