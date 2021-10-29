Laos Confirms 447 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 447 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,588 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 447 new cases confirmed.

There were 432 cases of community spread and 15 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 253 cases across 77 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 36 cases in 18 villages (three cases in the prison).

– Chanthabouly District recorded 29 cases across 16 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded one case across one village.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 16 cases across six villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 16 cases across 11 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 17 cases across 11 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 41 cases across 14 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

Five more cases are now under investigation.

New Deaths

Two deaths attributed to Covid-19 were recorded today.

A 42-year-old man from Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, passed away in hospital yesterday afternoon. He had suffered from a blood disease and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 23-year-old man from Meuangnoy, Saysettha District in Vientiane Capital passed away at a detention center in Saysettha District. The man suffered from an undisclosed health condition and had received one dose of the Sinpharm Covid-19 vaccine.



Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 54 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 41 cases.

Pak Ou District saw two cases, Chomphet District saw five cases, Nan District saw two cases, and Ngoi District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 52 cases in Houayxay District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 18 cases, including three in Outhoumphone, 13 in Kaysone Phomvihane City, one in Sepon, and one in Chumphon District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 23 cases recorded, with 2o in Phonhong, and three in KeoOudom Districts.

Champasack Province saw ten cases today in five villages across three districts.

Khammouane Province saw seven cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,769 active cases of Covid-19, with 61 confirmed deaths, and 38,728 total cases.

Meanwhile, 417 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.