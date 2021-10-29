Thailand Seeks Connection with Laos-China Railway

The Thai government has said it is seeking a way to link Thailand’s Thai-Chinese high-speed railway line with the Laos-China Railway.

A senior Thai official said recently that his government must find a way to link its railway with Thailand with the Laos-China railway as soon as possible, according to Chinese state media in Laos.

Despite the fact that progress on the China-Thailand high-speed railway project has slowed, it is possible that an economic analysis plan will take precedence in the construction of the project to link Thailand’s Nong Khai Province with Vientiane Capital, Laos, through the Laos-China railway.

The initiative will encourage visitors from China to visit Laos, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian countries by high-speed rail.

Meanwhile, Deputy Government Spokesperson of Thailand, Rachada Dhnadirek, recently said that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha was particularly interested in the Laos-China Railway project and was excited about preparations to launch the railway, scheduled to open in December this year.

Laos was also invited to join monthly meetings held between Thailand and China to review updates on the progress of a plan to connect the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail system in Thailand with Laos.

Construction of the Laos-China Railway linking the Lao capital of Vientiane to the Chinese border over a distance of 427 km began in December 2016, linking five provinces including Luang Namtha, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Vientiane Province, and Vientiane Capital.

The historic railway is scheduled to open in celebration of Laos National Day on 2 December.