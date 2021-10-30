Laos Confirms 858 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 858 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today with a new outbreak in Luang Namtha.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,175 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 858 new cases confirmed.

There were 856 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

New Death

An 83-year-old woman in Mai Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away at Mittaphab Hospital yesterday. She had been vaccinated against Covid-19 with two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and had suffered from hypertension.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 361 cases across 124 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 72 cases in 26 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 58 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded six cases across five villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 23 cases across 16 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 85 cases across 29 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 59 cases across 20 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 23 cases across ten villages.

35 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Namtha, 155 cases were confirmed across three districts and 20 villages.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 67 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 60 cases.

Pak Ou District saw five cases while Chomphet District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 67 cases across 14 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were ten cases across eight villages in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 131 cases recorded, with six in Phonhong, 21 in KeoOudom, 26 in Thoulakhom, 20 in Kasy, 20 in Muen, 14 in Vang Vieng, 11 in Viengkham, nine in Hinherb, and four in Meuang Feuang Districts.

Champasack Province saw 21 cases today in 16 villages across four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases in Thakhek District (two cases in the prison).

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,672 active cases of Covid-19, with 62 confirmed deaths, and 39,586 total cases.

Meanwhile, 557 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

