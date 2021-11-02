German MECOTEC Group delivers 8 containers for deep-freeze storage of Covid-Vaccines

International demand for deep freeze cooling capacities for vaccines is growing

One certified MECOTEC ISO-Standard 40ft. container offers space for over half a million vials

Delivery to customer will be completed in November

BITTERFELD-WOLFEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 2 November 2021 – With the ramp-up of vaccine production the demand for ultra-low temperature solutions to safely store and transport the vaccines continues to rise. “We are pleased that – after delivering the world’s first deep-freeze container solution to Asia in spring this year – we can once more demonstrate our leading competence in deep-freeze cooling solutions for pharmaceutical products,” said Enrico Klauer, CEO of MECOTEC. “With our certified products we cover an important part within the logistic chain, in this case for Covid-vaccines,” continues Klauer.

MECOTEC Container for deep-freeze cooling of Covid-Vaccines. Photographer: Jens Schlüter

Simplified layout of a 40ft. container from MECOTEC​

The ISO standard 40ft. container has been developed for the storage, transport and easy removal of deeply refrigerated goods that require permanent cooling at temperatures between -20°C and -80°C (-4°F and -112°F). The cold is generated purely electrically with two independent and redundant cold generator that achieve an availability of at least 98%. Storage capacity is over half a million vials. All containers have been qualified by an independent institute for refrigeration technology. Delivery to the customers has already started and will be completed in November.

The set-up of the MECOTEC container is threefold: The machine room is located at one end of the container, while access to the work area is from the other side of the container.

About the MECOTEC GmbH, please visit: www.mecotec.net

#MECOTEC



