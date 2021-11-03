Laos Marks New Daily Record of Covid-19 Cases



Laos has confirmed 1,062 cases of Covid-19 today, marking a new daily record for the country.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,6602 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,062 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,056 cases of community spread and six imported cases across the country.

The highest number of cases recorded prior to today was on 25 August when a prison outbreak caused the caseload to skyrocket.

New Deaths

Three more people have succumbed to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

A 75-year-old man in Napheng, Thoulakhom, Vientiane Province passed away at his home yesterday. He had suffered from paralysis and emaciation and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Several members of his household tested positive for Covid-19 before the man was tested.

A 69-year-old farmer in Atsaphanthong District, Savannakhet Province passed away in hospital yesterday. He had suffered from a stroke five years previously and suffered from other underlying conditions including hypertension and diabetes. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 43-year-old Vietnamese national in Nongtha, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital passed away at 103 Hospital yesterday. He had suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 517 cases across 247 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 107 cases in 44 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 65 cases across 32 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 35 cases across 16 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 47 cases across 31 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 81 cases across 47 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 75 cases across 30 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 82 cases across 41 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded three cases across three villages.

– Sungthong District recorded five cases across three villages.

17 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 122 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 20 cases.

Pak Ou District saw five cases and Chomphet District saw 94 cases.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 134 cases across 35 villages in four districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 53 cases recorded, 47 in Houayxay, two in Ton Pherng, and four in Paktha District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 20 cases across nine villages in four districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 100 cases, 75 in Vang Vieng, 18 in Thoulakhom, two in Phonhong, two in Muengfueng, two in KeoOudom, and one in Muen District.

Champasack Province saw 26 cases today across 11 villages in five districts.

Khammouane Province saw 20 cases, with 18 in Thakhek and two in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,864 active cases of Covid-19, with 73 confirmed deaths, and 42,891 total cases.

Meanwhile, 348 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

—

