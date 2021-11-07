Man Hospitalized After Attempted Theft of Electrified Railway Cables

A man has been hospitalized with serious electrical burns after attempting to steal electrified cables along the Laos-China Railway.

The 27-year-old man entered the railway grounds at Khok Yai, in Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, at approximately 1 am on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the scene by nearby residents who witnessed the attempted theft.

The man was found by police lying on the ground with severe electrical burns and was rushed to hospital. He is now in a stable condition and will be charged following his recovery.

This is the second such incident reported by authorities in Vientiane Capital after a man was electrocuted cutting cables at the Naxaythong section of the Laos-China Railway in October.

Electrical systems and transmission lines along the Laos-China Railway went live in August, with the public advised to keep away from electrical equipment.

A hazardous high-voltage zone extends 20 meters around transmission cables.

Residents living near the Laos-China railway have been advised to stay away from transmission cables, while crossing any part of the railways except for at authorized crossings is prohibited.

