What’s Up Laos Mobile App Provides a Boost to Tourism in Laos

The What’s Up Laos mobile application will assist in the revival of tourism by promoting new locations and special offers for domestic and international visitors.

Laos has been hit hard by the pandemic, with the prolonged closure of borders and resulting economic effects hitting the tourism industry the hardest. But with reopening upon the horizon, the What’s Up Laos app will provide a springboard for tourism operators and hospitality businesses to bounce back.

Developed by the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) with support from the Skills for Tourism Project (LAO/029), the app will help in promoting “Lao Thiao Lao” activities to the public.

The platform allows business owners to more easily reach consumers and promote special deals or packages, making travel planning a more convenient experience.

“The concept is to bring together great events, deals, and special offers to make them easily accessible to visitors, both domestic and international once the borders re-open,” said Inthy Deuansavanh, Deputy Head of the Tourism Committee, LNCCI, and CEO of Inthira Group.

Available in English and Lao, What’s Up Laos provides information about travel destinations across Laos. It also includes maps, calendars, promotions, discounts, limited-time offers to grab, and a directory of hotels, tour agencies, restaurants, bars, and cafés.

Download the What’s Up Laos mobile application and register for free at www.whatsuplaos.la.

Technical and financial support of the Lao Thiao Lao Campaign and Whats Up Laos App is being provided by the Skills for Tourism Project (LAO/029). The Skills for Tourism Project is co-financed by the Governments of the Lao PDR, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Switzerland, and implemented by the MoES of the Lao PDR and LuxDev, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency.