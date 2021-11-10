Lao Prisoners Make Daring Escape from Cambodian Prison

Seven inmates at a prison in Stung Treng Province, Cambodia, have made a daring escape by breaking through a wall.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 3 am, according to Khmer Times, when after breaking through a wall at the prison, the men stole a boat and crossed the Mekong River to nearby O’Rai village.

Authorities in Cambodia believe the seven fugitives are making their way to Laos.

Provincial spokesman Men Kung told Khmer Times yesterday that police were cooperating with prison authorities in conducting a search for the fugitives.

Officials on both sides of the border have also been notified and are on high alert.

A witness living in a local village has come forward to say that at approximately 4 am on Monday he had been approached by seven people who were shirtless and soaked with water.

They asked to purchase shoes from the man before disappearing into the thick forest nearby.

The leader of the escapees, believed to be a Lao citizen identified as Jakky Seutaly, had been sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking.

