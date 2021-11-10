The Golden Duck Teams Up With Iconic Local Brands to Deliver the Gift of a Golden Christmas

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2021 – With many of us forced to cancel the festive get-togethers with our loved ones living abroad this holiday season, local company The Golden Duck has joined forces with other iconic brands in Singapore – Killiney Coffee, Prima Taste, Ya Kun International and kāi; to send ‘The Gift of a Golden Christmas‘ packages across the globe. With compliments from the brand, the campaign will give 100 lucky individuals the opportunity to send these familiar treats to their loved ones they can’t be with this Christmas.

In a bid to rekindle the nostalgia of local flavours through the distinct decadence of familiar tastes, the Golden Duck aims to bring the warmth of home closer to those who will not be home this Christmas. Commenting on the inspiration behind the campaign, Chris Hwang, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer of The Golden Duck said “I’ve always believed in bringing people together for a bigger cause than ourselves. This is definitely a great opportunity to collaborate with not just iconic Singaporean brands, but also bring together our customers and their friends and family who live abroad who cannot be with us this Christmas.”

The Gift of a Golden Christmas Snack Box

As any foodie would agree, the fastest way to forge a connection is through munching and crunching on some yummy treats. From binge watching our favourite shows to gathering over good food and drinks, this limited-edition Golden Christmas Snack Box features a medley of Singaporean brands, including:

The Golden Duck Co’s Salted Egg Yolk Potato Ridges : Made with salted-egg yolks cured to the hue of a golden sunset, each crunch is a satisfying explosion of flavours – the graininess of real salted eggs, a hint of curry leaves, and a dab of spice.

: Made with salted-egg yolks cured to the hue of a golden sunset, each crunch is a satisfying explosion of flavours – the graininess of real salted eggs, a hint of curry leaves, and a dab of spice. The Golden Duck Co’s Singapore Chilli Crab Seaweed Tempura: Coated with house-made tempura batter, deep-fried, and then topped with real crab meat, this addictive pack is your favourite Singapore chilli crab in snack form.

Coated with house-made tempura batter, deep-fried, and then topped with real crab meat, this addictive pack is your favourite Singapore chilli crab in snack form. The Golden Duck Co’s Singapore Salted Egg Crab Seaweed Tempura: With the sweetness of real crab, the bold umami of salted eggs, the fragrant spice of chili and curry leaves, all brought together on tempura-coated squares of seaweed – we present our Salted Egg Crab Seaweed Tempura.

With the sweetness of real crab, the bold umami of salted eggs, the fragrant spice of chili and curry leaves, all brought together on tempura-coated squares of seaweed – we present our Salted Egg Crab Seaweed Tempura. Prima Taste Laksa Paste : Created with a blend of fresh spices and herbs, this rich and versatile Laksa paste allows you to whip up a bowl of piping hot Laksa noodles or a plate of stir-fried Laksa fried rice in the comforts of your home.

: Created with a blend of fresh spices and herbs, this rich and versatile Laksa paste allows you to whip up a bowl of piping hot Laksa noodles or a plate of stir-fried Laksa fried rice in the comforts of your home. Killiney 3-in-1 Premium White Coffee : Meticulously brewed to perfection and carefully blended with quality creamer to capture all the robust aroma, savour the taste of home anytime, anywhere with this 3-in-1 premium white coffee.

: Meticulously brewed to perfection and carefully blended with quality creamer to capture all the robust aroma, savour the taste of home anytime, anywhere with this 3-in-1 premium white coffee. Ya Kun Kaya Toast Kaya Jar: A jar of the iconic Hainanese Kaya, made from a base of coconut milk, flavoured with pandan leaves and honey, for moments of deliciousness.

As a memento of local delights, each package will also include kāi stickers by local influencer Christabel Chua (@bellywellyjelly).

Echoing this sentiment of creating new memories while anchored to old bonds, Woon Tien Yuan, Director of Killiney Group said, “Christmas has always been a fun season for people of all ages to look forward to and it provides a good opportunity for family and friends to come together to celebrate. With this collaboration, I believe it becomes even more meaningful during pandemics like this because it serves as a timely reminder that we should all cherish such festive seasons even more so than before and to make an effort to spend more time with our family.”

“Instead of competition, I believe that local brands should look towards collaboration and stand strong on one united front, especially during this pandemic. The idea is to help one another reach out to a wider audience so that we can create a win-win scenario for all. We are thankful to The Golden Duck for spearheading this project and for this wonderful opportunity to work together,” he added.

The next best thing after visiting home and being with loved ones, is reacquainting oneself with the taste of home. Eric Sim, General Manager of Prima Taste commented, “We are pleased to be part of this collaboration with another homegrown company like The Golden Duck. During this pandemic, we long for that human connection and interaction more so than ever, yet many families and friends are still unable to unite. This gets especially more challenging during the end-year festive season. For close to 25 years, Prima Taste has preserved the heritage of Singapore food and shared its authentic taste with fans around the world, including many Singaporeans who miss the taste of home. We hope this “kampung spirit” collaboration will bring smiles, cheers and comfort to those who receive them.”

From now till 29th November 2021, customers and fans alike are encouraged to enter the 3-week long giveaway by sharing a heartfelt message to their loved ones living abroad. The top 100 most endearing messages will be selected to send a complimentary package of a golden Christmas to the ones they miss so dearly.

The countries eligible to receive these packages include Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

Participants can submit their letters online at http://thegoldenduck.co/christmas. Submission closes on 29th November 2021, 2359. Winners will be notified by 3rd December 2021 and deliveries will be made between the 13th & 22nd December 2021 just in time for a Golden Christmas. Terms & Conditions apply.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GIFT OF A GOLDEN CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN?

STEP 1: Visit http://thegoldenduck.co/christmas

STEP 2: Share a heartfelt message to your loved ones living abroad

STEP 3: Register your details for a chance to surprise your loved ones with a gift of a golden Christmas

About The Golden Duck Co

Launched in 2015, The Golden Duck is a gourmet snack company based in Singapore that specialises in translating well-loved dishes into flavourful snacks by trawling the world’s food streets. The brand’s snacks are meticulously crafted using real ingredients – constantly pushing the boundaries of what a snack could be.

Understanding the emotional significance that moments of fine snacking can play in our lives, The Golden Duck invests in the obsessive art of putting together exciting snacks and recipes, with the belief that amazing snacks should always bring people together.



At present, The Golden Duck has 6 award-winning snacks in its line-up. They are Salted Egg Yolk Potato Crisps, Salted Egg Fish Skin Crunchy Crisps, Singapore Chilli Crab Seaweed Tempura, Salted Egg Crab Seaweed Tempura, Sichuan Mala Hot Pot Fragrant Mix, and Tom Yum Goong Gourmet Mix.

The Golden Duck is currently available in 13 markets: Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, South Korea, Canada and the United States. The company also ships its exclusive Snackboxes internationally via http://www.thegoldenduck.co/. And as they often say, where The Golden Duck goes, amazing snacks follow.

