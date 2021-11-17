Laos Confirms 1,073 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,073 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,461 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,073 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,072 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 40-year-old woman in Phonkhor Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. She suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 25-year-old man in Mueangnoy Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital. He suffered from obesity and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 534 cases across 191 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 108 cases in 38 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 44 cases across 16 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 40 cases across 16 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 64 cases across 27 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 72 cases across 28 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 61 cases across 20 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 97 cases across 32 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded 37 cases across eight villages.

– Sangthong District recorded eight cases across four villages.

Three more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 112 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Xieng Ngern and two cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 65 cases.

Chomphet District saw 28 cases, Phonxay District saw two cases, Pak Ou District saw nine cases, Viengkham District saw one case, and Nan District saw one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 66 cases today across 20 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases across seven villages in one district.

In Vientiane Province, there were 106 cases today across 31 villages in seven districts.

Champasack Province saw 71 cases today across 32 villages in eight districts.

Khammouane Province saw one case in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,691 active cases of Covid-19, with 112 confirmed deaths, and 57,397 total cases.

Meanwhile, 717 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachan Manivong.