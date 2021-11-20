Laos Records Highest Daily Deaths from Covid-19



Laos has recorded 1,344 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, and seven deaths, a new record for the highest number of deaths in one day.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,782 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,344 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,341 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 41-year-old woman in Sangveuy Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Thursday afternoon at Setthathirath Hospital. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 78-year-old man in Thongsangnang Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Thursday afternoon at Setthathirath Hospital. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 55-year-old woman in Dongnasok Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Wednesday at the Setthathirath Hospital. No information was provided as to whether the woman had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 58-year-old woman in Pafang Village, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at the Setthathirath Hospital. She suffered from diabetes, kidney disease, and a gall bladder infection. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 22-year-old man in Phonngam Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday and he had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 62-year-old man in Nongbuek Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Mittaphap Hospital. He suffered from hypertension and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 74-year-old man in Nongtaeng Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. He suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and hepatitis C virus. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 636 cases across 178 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 108 cases in 34 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 49 cases across 18 villages (136 at the prison).

– Naxaythong District recorded 27 cases across 13 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 39 cases across 20 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 102 cases across 35 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 56 cases across 19 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 99 cases across 35 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded one case across one village.

– Sungthong District recorded three cases across three villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 185 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Xieng Ngern and four cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 58 cases.

Phonthong District saw two cases, Pak Ou District saw 19 cases, Chomphet District saw 92 cases, Pak Seang District saw five cases, Phonxay District saw two cases, and Ngoi District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 40 cases today across seven villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 32 cases across 18 villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 101 cases today across 31 villages in nine districts.

Champasack Province saw 79 cases today across 35 villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw 24 cases across 14 villages in three districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,911 active cases of Covid-19, with 126 confirmed deaths, and 61,239 total cases.

Meanwhile, 781 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

