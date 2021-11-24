City Developments Limited, GuocoLand Ltd, Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Developments Pte Ltd win top awards at EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2021, Guocoland’s Cheng Hsing Yao clinches Personality of the Year.

● City Developments Limited, GuocoLand Ltd, and the joint venture between Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd and Sunway Development Ltd emerge as major winners, each clinching 6 or more awards.

● GuocoLand CEO, Cheng Hsing Yao, wins Personality of the Year.

● UOL’s Amber 45 and CDL’s The Tapestry win 4 awards each, in the ‘Completed Projects’ category.

● Joint venture between Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd and Sunway Developments Pte Ltd had the most award-winning projects this year, namely Parc Central Residences, Ki Residences at Brookvale, and Parc Canberra.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2021 – The winners of the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2021 were announced at the gala luncheon with 50 guests in attendance. This annual hallmark event recognises outstanding property developers and distinctive developments that set the benchmark for innovative and pragmatic approaches to deliver value in Singapore’s real estate industry. The event will be broadcasted on Edgeprop social media platforms on 29 Nov.

In a time when people are spending much more time within their residences, housing needs have also evolved. The awards this year takes into consideration an additional criterion: layout. This will be judged in partnership with Attribuild to provide a quantitative assessment of the unit layouts within the qualifying projects.

The judging panel this year comprise of Khew Sin Khoon, Group CEO of CPG Corporation; Ong Choon Fah, Board of Directors of Edmund Tie Holdings; Yvonne Tan, Director and Landscape Architect of DP Green; Angela Lim, Co-Founder of SuMisura; Dr Lee Nai Jia, Deputy Director, Institute of Real Estate and Urban Studies, NUS and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp. The aggregated scores of all nominees were also carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore, the Official Knowledge partner.

“The list of winners this year does reflect the growing popularity of integrated developments. Beyond just the convenience these projects provide, the judges also paid special attention to how well connected the different components are when they are put together,” says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

“Irwell Hill Residences, our Top Development award winner, reflects this vision. Conceptualised during the circuit breaker period last year, its design was inspired by a renewed focus on wellness and health. This project places much emphasis on nature, flexible spaces and smart home features to cater to evolving lifestyles and changing needs,” says Chia Ngiang Hong, Group GM of City Developments Limited.

“The real estate market in Singapore is definitely one of the most competitive. We have so many excellent real estate companies and world class projects are launched almost every month. In order to excel and to complete, a company like ours has to, through the years, continue to learn, to improve, to find our strength, our niche and to really dedicate ourselves to designing and delivering quality projects. Year after year. This award is a validation of the company’s philosophy and the team’s hard work,” says Koon Wai Leong, GM of Hoi Hup Realty.

“To receive this recognition is a great boost to our confidence and morale, but it is important for us to turn this honour into a source of motivation for us to continue to work harder, and do better to introduce new concepts and ideas that would meet the needs of our home buyers and tenants”, says Cheng Hsing Yao, CEO of GuocoLand.

In response to receiving the Personality of the Year, Cheng Hsing Yao responded: “Today’s event with everyone gathered here is already a testament of our resilience in the face of such an unprecedented global event that lasted way beyond what we had all initially assumed. I would like to congratulate everyone here for being able to stay strong under such trying times.”

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top Developer City Developments Limited GuocoLand Ltd Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Developments Pte Ltd Personality of the Year Cheng Hsing Yao, CEO of GuocoLand Ltd Top Luxury Development Park Nova Top Boutique Development Park Nova Top Mixed-Use Development Midtown Modern Top Executive Condominium Parc Central Residences People’s Choice Midtown Modern Completed Category

(TOP obtained between Jan’19 – Mar’21) Uncompleted Category

(Building Under Construction)

(1st caveat between Jan’20 – May’21) Top Development The Tapestry Midtown Modern Amber 45 Irwell Hill Residences Forest Woods The LINQ @ Beauty World – One North-Eden Central Non-Central Central Non-Central Design Excellence Amber45 The Tapestry Park Nova Ki Residences at Brookvale Landscape Excellence Amber45 The Tapestry Midtown Modern – Sustainability Excellence Amber45 The Tapestry One North-Eden Ki Residences at Brookvale Innovation Excellence Queens Peak Le Quest Midtown Modern Clavon Marketing Excellence – – Midtown Modern Parc Central Residences Showflat Excellence – – Forett at Bukit Timah Parc Canberra Showflat Excellence (Luxury) – – Park Nova –

