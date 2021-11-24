Vientiane Capital to Redevelop Canal Behind Mahosot Hospital



Authorities in Vientiane Capital are to redevelop the Don Chan drainage canal behind Masot Hospital and transform it into a clean and attractive area.

The Vientiane City Office for Management and Services (VCOMS) is coordinating with Sisattanak District administration officials to redevelop the area along the Don Chan drainage canal.

A notice issued by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital on Saturday ordered the owners of unlicensed stalls located along the Don Chan drainage canal in Sisattanak District to vacate the area, Vientiane Mai reports.

Head of the Vientiane City Office for Management and Services, Mr. Bounchan Keosythamma, said that street vendor stalls and small huts along the Don Chan drainage canal behind the Mahosot Hospital have been demolished.

“The stalls were removed so that the area could be renovated and a temporary motorcycle parking lot for the Mahosot Hospital could be built,” said Mr. Bounchan.

He said that in 2009, the Chinese government provided funding for the development of Don Chan Park, which is located along the drainage canal behind Mahosot.

“However, over the years street vendors began to establish unregistered stalls and shops in the area, beginning with a few stores and gradually rising in number, making the area appear like a slum,” said Mr. Bounchan.

“The street vendors have all cooperated with officials and we have not seen any disputes,” Mr. Bounchan added.

Authorities were unable to provide information on exactly what type of redevelopment would occur following the removal of street stalls and clearing of the land.